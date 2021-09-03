Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000.

MAQCU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.13.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

