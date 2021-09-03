Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $215.22 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.75.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

