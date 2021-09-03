Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $215.22 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.75.
CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.
Churchill Downs Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
Featured Article: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.