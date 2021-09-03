Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,907,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $22,623,100. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.81.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $562.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $771.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $997.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $561.25 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.