Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 13,205 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 102,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 75,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

HRL stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

