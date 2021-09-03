Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

