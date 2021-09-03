Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Shares in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $2,243,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BRIVU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

