Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of CPARU opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

