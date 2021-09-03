Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 43,500 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 20.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STEM. Susquehanna began coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $25.70 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.