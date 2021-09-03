Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

