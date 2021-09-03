Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.78 Million in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 16.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 35.3% in the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 219,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $802,232. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

