Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLATU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.