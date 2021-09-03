Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $2.14 Million in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $159.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.18. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.89.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

