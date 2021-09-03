Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,880,000.

ARTAU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

