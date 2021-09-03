Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Corning by 234.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $39.60 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

