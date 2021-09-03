Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

