Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Sysco by 529.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,630,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.