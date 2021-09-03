Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 14,165 Shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WALDU. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,849,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,746,000.

Shares of WALDU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

