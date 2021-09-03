Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 8,836 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 589.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 312.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 41,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

NYSE:RNR opened at $154.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $187.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

