Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 1.05% of TPG Pace Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth about $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPGS stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

