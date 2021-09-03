Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 201,019 Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 201,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.70% of Spring Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,854,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,804,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Spring Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SV opened at $8.94 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

