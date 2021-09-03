Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,327 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.55.

Shares of LAD opened at $326.44 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $215.21 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.