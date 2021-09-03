Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $226.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

