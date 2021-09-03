Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Axonics worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Axonics by 713.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 919,660 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after buying an additional 536,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 2,336.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 369,795 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $77.00 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $77.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,695 shares of company stock worth $3,816,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

