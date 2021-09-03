Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 141,554 Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,554 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $7,353,000. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $25,272,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Strohm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAA opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

