Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 7,672 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 144.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 44,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 26.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

