Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 93,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,569 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

NYSE:CRM opened at $264.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

