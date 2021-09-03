Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 796,312 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Manulife Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Manulife Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Manulife Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MFC shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

