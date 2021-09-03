Main Street Research LLC Acquires 807 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,463.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,460.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,317.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

