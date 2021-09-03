MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

MNGPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1.79 price objective on MAN GRP PLC/ADR and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get MAN GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.