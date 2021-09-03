Manchester City Fan Token 1-Day Volume Tops $7.17 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $74.58 million and $7.17 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.26 or 0.00042219 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00131532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00154637 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.02 or 0.07890129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,424.03 or 1.00138549 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.99 or 0.00824140 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

