Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after buying an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 102,301 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

MANH stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

