MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to post $20.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.11 million. MannKind reported sales of $15.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $79.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $81.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.02 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $113.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,407,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in MannKind by 473.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 77,514 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MannKind by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

