Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 4.7% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) traded up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $44.20. 75,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,422,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.76 and a beta of 4.50.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.