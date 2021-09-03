Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 4.7% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) traded up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $44.20. 75,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,422,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.76 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

