Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

A number of analysts have commented on MGDPF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Beacon Securities lowered Marathon Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins started coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

