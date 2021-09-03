Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $57.90 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

