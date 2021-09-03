Marc Taxay Sells 1,588 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total transaction of $578,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total transaction of $182,058.39.

NYSE ANET traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.12. The company had a trading volume of 452,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,326. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.49 and its 200-day moving average is $335.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

