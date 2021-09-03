Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Markel worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,265.50 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,192.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.