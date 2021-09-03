Markel Corp Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after buying an additional 510,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 148,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

