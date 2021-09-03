Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $24,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $379.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.79 and a 200 day moving average of $354.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.