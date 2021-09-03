Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0004

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $216,086.07 and approximately $86,403.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.70 or 0.07807926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00138446 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.