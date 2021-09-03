Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lessened by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mastercard by 7.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Mastercard by 27.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.53. The stock had a trading volume of 195,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,506. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

