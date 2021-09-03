Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,192 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

DE stock traded up $4.39 on Friday, reaching $389.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,786. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.44. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

