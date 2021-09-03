Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 39,891 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 613.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,891 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

