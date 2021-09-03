Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 875 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,302. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.53. The company had a trading volume of 489,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $199.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.