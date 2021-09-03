Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Comcast by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Comcast by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,876,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212,954. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

