Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,908 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 1.7% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 69,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. 471,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

