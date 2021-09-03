Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,015 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $6,762,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $56,175,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.67. 1,397,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.