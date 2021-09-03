Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,615 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $39,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,896. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,089 shares of company stock worth $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

