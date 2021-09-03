Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,845 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

USB traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $56.15. 3,859,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,606,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

