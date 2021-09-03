Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walmart by 552.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,067,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,986,706. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $149.25. 5,638,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,048. The stock has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.96. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

